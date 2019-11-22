FUCHILLA, Stan It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stan Fuchilla on November 20, 2019. Stan was in his 72nd year and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Peter Fuchilla, as well as his beloved sister Anne and her husband Ivan Koroscil. Stan was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing up north with friends. Here in Toronto, his wonderful neighbors of over 60 years were like family. Stan's greatest joys in life were spending time talking with family and friends. He will be particulary missed by his Aunt Justyna Komaniecki and cousins Marie Komanecki and Deric Humble, Anne Komanecki and Roman Chabursky. As well as his niece Lisa and Kent Austin and their children. Stan leaves behind family in the US and Europe. Visitation and funeral service will be held at the Cardinal Funeral Home (92 Annette Street) followed by interment at Parklawn Cemetery. For details, please check the Cardinal Funeral Homes website at cardinalfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2019