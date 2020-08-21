1/1
STAN NOWICKI
Peacefully, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in his 91st year. Loving husband to his late wife Sophie and father to Mark. Predeceased by his parents Jenny and Peter, and sister Helen. Cherished brother to Mary and uncle to his many nieces and nephews and their families in Canada and the United States. Dear to his many friends and neighbours over the years, and fellow parishioners at St. Clement Church in Etobicoke. Stan enjoyed golfing with his workmates, following world events and politics, and in later years gardening and cooking. He was born in Mimico in 1930 and grew up on 5th Street in New Toronto. He attended Central Technical School and became a Tool and Die Maker by trade, a vocation he truly enjoyed, and worked in the packaging, aircraft manufacturing and auto parts industries. Stan met Sophie in 1954, married in 1957 and remained happily so for 53 years.
Many thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Health Centre for their care and support during Stan's final years. Visitation will take place at the Turner & Porter "Yorke" Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Etobicoke, to be followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery. If desired, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
August 21, 2020
I am truly saddened to read this notice as Stan was a gentleman and a very good person. I had the good fortune to work with Stan at American Can and I appreciated his opinions and his honesty in his views and beliefs. He always told me the truth whether we agreed or disagreed and he was usually right. My sincere condolences to Mark and his family.
Les Wheeler
Coworker
