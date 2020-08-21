STAN NOWICKI

Peacefully, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in his 91st year. Loving husband to his late wife Sophie and father to Mark. Predeceased by his parents Jenny and Peter, and sister Helen. Cherished brother to Mary and uncle to his many nieces and nephews and their families in Canada and the United States. Dear to his many friends and neighbours over the years, and fellow parishioners at St. Clement Church in Etobicoke. Stan enjoyed golfing with his workmates, following world events and politics, and in later years gardening and cooking. He was born in Mimico in 1930 and grew up on 5th Street in New Toronto. He attended Central Technical School and became a Tool and Die Maker by trade, a vocation he truly enjoyed, and worked in the packaging, aircraft manufacturing and auto parts industries. Stan met Sophie in 1954, married in 1957 and remained happily so for 53 years.

Many thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Health Centre for their care and support during Stan's final years. Visitation will take place at the Turner & Porter "Yorke" Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Etobicoke, to be followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery. If desired, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family.

