STAN WESTCOTT

WESTCOTT, STAN It is with sadness that the family of John Stanley Westcott announce his passing, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in his hundred and first year. Predeceased by his wife Mary Elizabeth Westcott (Kerswill). Stan was born April 12, 1920, older brother to Enid and Henry (deceased). Stan, Poppy to many, is sadly missed by his children Frank Westcott, Gail Cook (Doug), and Julie Westcott. He was a loving, involved and nurturing grandfather of Nicole Collins (Jon), Ashley Cook Tombia (Glenn), Michelle Westcott, Geoffrey Cook (Heather), Lori Kufner (George). He adored spending time with his great-grandchildren Oliver, Campbell, Hazel, Jaidyn, Khiyla, Vivi, Westcott, Elizabeth and Timothy. Uncle Stan will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family celebration at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). Stan will be laid to rest at the Old Stone Church Cemetery in Beaverton. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, donations to West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be kindly received.