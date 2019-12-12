STANISLAV STEPHEN ROMAN

Service Information
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON
L3R 5G1
(905)-305-8508
Obituary

ROMAN, STANISLAV STEPHEN August 20, 1952 - November 26, 2019 Mourned by his mother, Maria Roman, brother Andrej Roman and sister Zlatica, nephew Strieb, missed by his five cousins, Helen, Stephen, Peter, David and Anne, and two uncles in Slovakia. Predeceased by his father Andrej in 1995. Stanley came to Canada from Slovakia with his parents, brother and sister in 1968. He worked at General Motors from 1976 to 2008. Service at 11:30 a.m., at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home. 
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019
