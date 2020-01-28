Home

Stanislawa "Stella" GEMZA

Stanislawa "Stella" GEMZA Obituary
GEMZA, Stanislawa "Stella" Passed away peacefully in her sleep at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Franciszek. Loving mother of Andy (Anna) and Ted (Liz). Cherished Babcia of Jaclyn, Katie, Amelia and Kallista. Dear sister of Stasiu, in Poland. Stella will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews in Canada and Poland. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto (at Windermere, east of the Jane subway), on Tuesday, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Casimir's Catholic Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020
