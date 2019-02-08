REITEROWSKI, Stanis?awa (Stella) (nee GUNIA) In her 92nd year, on February 6, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born in Poland on November 16, 1927, she leaves her sons Hank (Irene), Ed (Anne), grandchildren Adam (Agnes), John (Candace), Steven, Alana, Terri, and great-grandson Logan, along with nieces and nephews in Poland, and the USA. Predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth (1966), spouse Adam (1998), grandson Michael (2009) and six older brothers and sisters. Like many World War II survivors she immigrated to Canada from Germany, settled in Toronto, worked hard and raised a family. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 9 p.m. Prayers will be held at 6 p.m. Friday evening. Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery (6933 Tomken Rd., Mississauga). For those who wish, donations to Copernicus Lodge Foundation, Wawel Villa or St. Casimir's Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanislawa (Stella) REITEROWSKI.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019