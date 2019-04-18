Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANKO "STAN" DRUZINA. View Sign

DRUZINA, STANKO "STAN" 1932 - 2019 On April 15, 2019, God called Stanko home in a peaceful manner, with his family by his side. Stanko was born on January 2, 1932 in Gradisica, Slovenia. He was predeceased by his mother Franciska, his father Jozef and his siblings, Maria, Kristina, Joze, Silvana and cherished brother Karl and wife Marie. In 1955, he met the love of his life Gloria (Bozic). They were married in 1956 in Udine, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Family was important to Stanko. He was a hardworking, loving father to Rich and John (Tara). His grandchildren Chantal (Josh), Michelle, Mark, Kyle and Kate remember him best for his never ending smile and unconditional love. Stanko will be forever remembered for his gentle eyes, soft smile and caring heart. His funny sense of humour made people laugh and feel welcomed. Stanko was many things, but more so a man who put others before himself. Stanko's family would like to thank the staff of the Welland County General Hospital for their care and kindness. With heavy hearts we will celebrate Stanko's life on Saturday, April 20th at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.) from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. within the funeral home, in the Chapel of St. Joseph. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at



DRUZINA, STANKO "STAN" 1932 - 2019 On April 15, 2019, God called Stanko home in a peaceful manner, with his family by his side. Stanko was born on January 2, 1932 in Gradisica, Slovenia. He was predeceased by his mother Franciska, his father Jozef and his siblings, Maria, Kristina, Joze, Silvana and cherished brother Karl and wife Marie. In 1955, he met the love of his life Gloria (Bozic). They were married in 1956 in Udine, Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Family was important to Stanko. He was a hardworking, loving father to Rich and John (Tara). His grandchildren Chantal (Josh), Michelle, Mark, Kyle and Kate remember him best for his never ending smile and unconditional love. Stanko will be forever remembered for his gentle eyes, soft smile and caring heart. His funny sense of humour made people laugh and feel welcomed. Stanko was many things, but more so a man who put others before himself. Stanko's family would like to thank the staff of the Welland County General Hospital for their care and kindness. With heavy hearts we will celebrate Stanko's life on Saturday, April 20th at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.) from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. within the funeral home, in the Chapel of St. Joseph. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Funeral Home Holy Cross Funeral Home

211 Langstaff Road East

Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7

(905) 889-7467 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close