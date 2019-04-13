Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY A. FAY. View Sign

FAY, STANLEY A. Passed away while surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in his 90th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Glenna. Loyal and devoted father to David, Stephen and Carolin. Loving grandfather to Jennifer, Jim, Greg, Stephanie, Sophie, Keeley and Ryan. Great-grandfather to Ava, Jules, Cassidy and Everly. Stan's greatest love was for his family and he is now reunited with the love of his life Glenna. The family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful staff at Birkdale Place for the exceptional care he received. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Stanley to the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

114 Main Street East

Milton , ON L9T 1N5

