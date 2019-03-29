Stanley ADELMAN

ADELMAN, Stanley On March 27, 2019, Stanley Adelman, lover of books, music and film, beloved father of Ari Lesniak and brother of the late Dr. Allan Adelman and Howard Adelman, brother-in-law of Nancy Adelman and Katie Gare, longtime dear friend of Elaine Lesniak and funny storytelling uncle of numerous nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and three great-grandnieces. Services will be held at Steeles Memorial Chapel at 350 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment: Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, Kielcer Society section. Shiva: 66 Wells Hill Ave., Toronto. Shiva visits Friday following the interment up to 5:30 p.m. Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Wednesday 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., evening services Sunday through Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Toronto Public Library Foundation: tplfoundation.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019
