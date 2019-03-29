ADELMAN, Stanley On March 27, 2019, Stanley Adelman, lover of books, music and film, beloved father of Ari Lesniak and brother of the late Dr. Allan Adelman and Howard Adelman, brother-in-law of Nancy Adelman and Katie Gare, longtime dear friend of Elaine Lesniak and funny storytelling uncle of numerous nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and three great-grandnieces. Services will be held at Steeles Memorial Chapel at 350 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment: Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, Kielcer Society section. Shiva: 66 Wells Hill Ave., Toronto. Shiva visits Friday following the interment up to 5:30 p.m. Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Wednesday 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., evening services Sunday through Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Toronto Public Library Foundation: tplfoundation.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019