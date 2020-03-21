|
THOMPSON, STANLEY ADISON March 15, 1929 – March 18, 2020 Stan died peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Wasaga Beach. Stan was a life professional of the Canadian Professional Golfers Association. Stan was an exceptional golf instructor and he will be remembered by many students and the members of Bolton, Glen Eagle and Marlwood golf courses. Stan leaves behind his son Paul (Kathy) and daughters, Darla (Frank Lofranco) and Cathy (Jamie Durnin). He was predeceased by his wife Vivian Seed. Cremation has taken place. There will not be any additional services to honour Stan's wishes. If desired, a donation to The Kidney Foundation or to your local humane society would be appreciated by Stan's family. Arrangements under the direction of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020