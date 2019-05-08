GLASS, STANLEY ALBERT MORRIS Passed peacefully in his home last weekend. He was predeceased by his wife of 26 years, Carol Murphy-Glass. He is fondly remembered as a loving father to his children: Lynn Marie (Andrew), Stan Jr. (Cindy), Marley, Kerrie (Allen) and Brent (Noelle). He was a doting grandfather to Nicholas, Declan, Kaitlin, Riley and Brenna. Survived by his sister Clare and nephews Robert and Bill (Sharon). Funeral Service to be held at St. Simons Anglican Church, 1450 Litchfield Rd., Oakville, ON L6H 5P4, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. Reception at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W., Oakville, Ontario L6K 1E1, following the service at approximately 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019