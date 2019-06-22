WHITE, STANLEY ALBERT "WHITEY" Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill on June 19, 2019 in his 92nd year. Dear father to Bev Trottier and Stan "Buck" White. Grandfather to Grant and his wife Robyn Trottier, and great-grandfather to Kailey. Remembered by his sister Ethel Carlisle and his brother Frank, cherished friend of Anne. Stan will be remembered by his extended family and many friends. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m and Monday between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation Palliative Care Unit Richmond Hill Site.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019