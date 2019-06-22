STANLEY ALBERT "WHITEY" WHITE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY ALBERT "WHITEY" WHITE.
Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

WHITE, STANLEY ALBERT "WHITEY" Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill on June 19, 2019 in his 92nd year. Dear father to Bev Trottier and Stan "Buck" White. Grandfather to Grant and his wife Robyn Trottier, and great-grandfather to Kailey. Remembered by his sister Ethel Carlisle and his brother Frank, cherished friend of Anne. Stan will be remembered by his extended family and many friends. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m and Monday between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation Palliative Care Unit Richmond Hill Site.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.