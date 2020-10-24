LEE, STANLEY ALFRED Passed away peacefully, in Toronto, October 19, 2020, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Laureene Vivienne Lee. Stanley was born in 1936 in the District of Buff Bay, Parish of Portland, Jamaica, to his parents Ernest and Hyacinth. Much-loved father of Stephen (Michele) Lee and Rick (Roxana) Lee. Beloved grandfather of Adam (Stefanie) Lee, Alexander Lee, and William Lee. Preceded in death by brothers Owen Lee, Alan Lee, and Aston Lee. Stanley is survived by sister Faye Chen (the late Dudley Chen), and sisters-in-law Joyce Lee, Beatrice Lee, Marjorie Lee, and many nieces and nephews. Stanley's easy-going manner and quick humour always made the world a lighter and brighter place. The world has lost a beautiful man and a true gentleman.