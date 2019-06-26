TAYLOR, STANLEY ANDREW Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 59. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, son of Stanley Taylor, Sr. and the late Juliette Taylor. Stanley was a gifted performer whose love for the arts led him to dance with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City and Danny Grossman Dance Company in Toronto. Over the last several years Stanley dedicated his career to performing on television and film. Forever missed by his sister Janice David, nephew Trevor David, niece Nicole David and devoted friend, Jon Badder. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the John C. Badder Funeral Home, Thamesville. The family would appreciate donations be made in Stanley's honour to the 519 Community Centre (Mail cheques to 519 Church Street, Toronto ON M4Y 2C9). Online condolences may be left at www.badderfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019