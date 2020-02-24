Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
CROWLEY, STANLEY B. Well known basketball and football official, Stanley Crowley, 92 passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Please join Dorothy Crowley and family in celebrating the amazing life of Stanley Crowley at: Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Stan can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Kidney Association. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
