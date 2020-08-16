STANEK, Stanley Bohuslav Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 13, 2020, at home. Beloved husband of Betty for over 60 years. Dearest dad to Becky (Kumsal). Cherished brother-in-law to Don Antosh and Don Oldfield. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private mass and entombment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.catholic-cemeteries.ca