McCARTNEY, STANLEY BRUCE Peacefully, comfortably and surrounded by love on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 92. Predeceased by his beloved wife and sweetheart Lorraine, his parents Gladys and Hugh McCartney and his sisters-in-law Kay and Doreen. Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of Jim (Mary Lou) McCartney, Ann (Gino) Piscione, John (Lori) McCartney, Mary Lou McCartney, Wayne (Linda Hurd) Kollinger, Sharon (Peter) Wueppelmann and Terry (Jeff) Rivest. Cherished and very loved grandfather to 9 grandkids and great-grandfather to 11 great-grandbabies. Dearest brother of Howard and Ross and brother-in-law of all of Lorraine's brothers and their wives. Proud uncle to many nieces and nephews from both sides of their families. Loving cousin of Bev and Mary-Lynne and their families. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and the staff at his retirement home. Our family would like to express our most heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for all of the love and care he received from his Sunrise Senior Living family these last few years. He will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue West) Weston, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. His Service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Westway United Church, 8 Templar Drive, Etobicoke, with light refreshments immediately following in the church hall. Cremation and burial will follow at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in his honour in lieu of flowers. Please visit Bruce's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019