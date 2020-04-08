|
RAVEN, STANLEY CYRIL Passed away peacefully, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Predeceased by his first wife of 53 years, Bette Chantler (2001) and predeceased by his second wife, Doreen Skelton (2019). Father of Barbara Sleep (Garry), of Aurora and Paul Raven (Sandy), of Cobourg. Proud Grandpa of Jeffrey, Karyn (John) and Michelle (Dan). Great-grandpa of Owen, Julia, Xander, Ryker and Jaxon. Dear brother of Ken Raven (Sandy), of Huntsville. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Predeceased by his siblings: Vern, June, Harold, Norm and Grace. Cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020