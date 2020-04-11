|
|
ELPHICK, STANLEY June 22, 1926 - April 4, 2020 It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Stanley Elphick on Friday, April 3, 2020 in his 94th year at the Bramalea Retirement Residence. Born in Wingham, Ontario and raised in Weston, Ontario, he was predeceased by his parents John and Winnifred Elphick, his brother Arthur Elphick and his wife Jean Elphick. Survived by his brother John Elphick and his four children, Ann (Gerard), Ian (Betty), Lori (John) and Jamie (Lynda), his 10 grandchildren, Renee, Michelle, Sarah, David, Carrie, Scott, Rebecca, Katie, Jonathan, Charles, and his 12 great-grandchildren. Stanley graduated grade 13 at the age of 16 from Weston Collegiate and later studied at Central Technical School in Toronto that offered advanced Chemistry courses equivalent to a University B.Sc. degree. He had a distinguished career as a Colour Chemist for Dominion Colour in research and development for over 30 years. An accomplished violinist, he played for the Etobicoke Philharmonic Orchestra from 1962 to 1966. After retirement, he volunteered at the McMichael Art Gallery conducting tours, as well as volunteering for many years for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed a long happy marriage with many travelling excursions to England, Scotland, Israel, the Caribbean and across Canada and the USA. Years of summer vacation time was spent in the much loved Parry Sound, Georgina Bay area. A time share was purchased in the mid-1980s in Myrtle Beach, providing years of cherished vacation time with his children and grandchildren. Stanley was a devoted member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Brampton and prior to that, Kipling Avenue Baptist Church in Etobicoke. He always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren taking them on walks and day excursions. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and for his sharp and unfailing memory with a seemingly encyclopedic knowledge. We would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Bramalea Retirement Residence for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to one of his chosen charities, the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020