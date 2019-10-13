STANLEY GEORGE SHADOFF

Obituary

SHADOFF, STANLEY GEORGE 85, of Oakville, ON, passed away peacefully at Post Inn Village Long Term Care, October 9, 2019. Born in Toronto to the late George and Martha (Chubb) Shadoff. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Lydia Ancuta-Shadoff. Predeceased by his siblings: Lillian Searle, Jack, Bea Sawka, Dorothy Hamilton. Survived by his children: Beth, Steve, Susan, Sandy; grandsons: Nick, Tyler, Kyle, Jamie, Ethan, Jackson, Carter; granddaughters: Gigi, Claire; and nieces and nephews. Stan's enjoyments were: family, working (36 years at Canada Brick), Blue Jays, volunteering at kids golf charities with Ron Spencer, cruising the Caribbean, Baltic and Mediterranean seas, casinos, winemaking with Jim, Sinatra's songs and especially cherished his Macedonian heritage. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the chapel at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12 noon. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Post Inn, particularly those on Birch floor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Alzheimer Research or Erinoak Kids Oakville in Stan's name. REST IN PEACE MY LOVE
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2019
