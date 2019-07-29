BRILLINGER, STANLEY GERALD In his 93rd year, left us peacefully to be with the love of his life, Norma Jean Fairles on Friday, July 26, 2019 with family at his side. Dedicated husband to Norma for more than 70 years, loving father to Tom (Pauline) and Michael (Kathy). Treasured grandfather of Matthew (Shelley), Sean (Caroline), Ryan (Samantha), Gavin (Sara), and Derek (Ben). Loving great-grandfather of Madelyn, Abby, Logan, Tenley, Khloe, Axton, and London. He will be sorely missed, but always remembered for his commitment to family, the farming and church communities and for his incredible work ethic. A Private family service will be held to honour Gerald. A celebration of Life for Both Norma and Jerry will be held in the fall. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Markham Stouffville Hospital or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com or call at 905-294-2030.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 29, 2019