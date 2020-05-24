GRANDISON, Stanley Born on May 29, 1937 in St. Anne, Jamaica and passed away on May 20, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the age of 82 years. Stanley was predeceased by his wife Kathleen Grandison. He was the loving father of Marlene, Bruce, Michelle, Sherril, Maxine, Donna, Wendy, Robin and Roger. Cherished grandfather of Shannon, Danny, Shallice, Jamar, Samantha, Shanaid, Anika, Danette, Alexis, Deanna, Aliyah and Sierra. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of his family and friends. The Grandison family greatly appreciate your condolences at this difficult time. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral and interment for the late Stanley Grandison will remain private. If desired, donations in Memory of Stanley may be made to the Cancer Research Society.