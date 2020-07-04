KNOWLES, STANLEY H. Stanley H. Knowles of Richmond Hill, Ontario, peacefully passed to his rest in the presence of loved ones, in his 89th year, at Mackenzie Health Center, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Knowles, loving father of Penny Lucas, Jeffrey Knowles and Ellen Collins, dear grandfather of Brennan Holvik and Alexandra Lucas, proud great-grandfather of Noah and Veronica Holvik, he is survived by his sister Jean Guest and predeceased by his sisters Kathleen Knowles, Helen ("Molly") Goodwin, Evelyn Guest and his brothers, Frederick and Sidney. Stanley is also survived by his nephews Barry and David Goodwin, Gary Knowles, Jeffrey Moulton, his niece Andrea Hryciw and their families. On Friday, July 3rd, Stanley's cremated remains were laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Toronto, with a graveside service attended by close relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hill House Hospice of Richmond Hill in memory of Eleanor Knowles would be greatly appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store