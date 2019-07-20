Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY HUGH JERRY TRACEY. View Sign Service Information Low & Low Funeral Directors 1763 Reach Street Port Perry , ON L9L 1A6 (905)-985-7331 Obituary

TRACEY, STANLEY HUGH JERRY August 23, 1936 – July 11, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Jerry on July 11, 2019 in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Lynn for 29 years. Father of Jay and Sandie, Chris and Corinna, Shawn and Diana. Grandfather to Michael, Lauren, Michelle, Luca and Oscar. Survived by sisters Billie and Jean. Predeceased by brother Don. Jerry loved nothing more than being out on the water searching for the next big catch. He was an avid gardener and loved the tranquility of sitting by his Koi pond. Jerry touched a lot of lives, both human and four legged. He will be dearly missed by all. Please join us in Celebrating Jerry's Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Royal Canadian Legion, 484 Bay Street, Port Perry from 1 until 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905- 985-7331). Donations in Memory of Jerry may be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. For online condolences, please visit

