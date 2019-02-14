STANLEY JOP

JOP, STANLEY Passed on February 7, 2019, at the age of 64. Visitation will be held at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto), on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Casimir's Polish Church (156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto), on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019
