JOP, STANLEY Passed on February 7, 2019, at the age of 64. Visitation will be held at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto), on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Casimir's Polish Church (156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto), on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12 p.m.
|
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019