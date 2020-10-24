1/1
STANLEY JOSEPH GIMZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIMZA, STANLEY JOSEPH Passed peacefully in his 87th year on October 22, 2020 at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga. Survived by his loving wife Lorraine of 63 years. Much loved father of Dianna Piercey (Ed), Debbie Meagher (Ken) of Atlanta and David (Felicia). Beloved grandfather of Justin and Taylor, Trevor Piercey of Berlin, Kristin Malcom (James) of Atlanta and Brandon Meagher (Mary-Elizabeth) of Scottsdale and great-grandfather to Aurora and Derek of Atlanta. Stanley will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In Stanley's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved