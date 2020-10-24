GIMZA, STANLEY JOSEPH Passed peacefully in his 87th year on October 22, 2020 at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga. Survived by his loving wife Lorraine of 63 years. Much loved father of Dianna Piercey (Ed), Debbie Meagher (Ken) of Atlanta and David (Felicia). Beloved grandfather of Justin and Taylor, Trevor Piercey of Berlin, Kristin Malcom (James) of Atlanta and Brandon Meagher (Mary-Elizabeth) of Scottsdale and great-grandfather to Aurora and Derek of Atlanta. Stanley will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In Stanley's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



