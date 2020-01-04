Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY MARUSIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY JOSEPH MARUSIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY JOSEPH MARUSIC Obituary
MARUSIC, STANLEY JOSEPH With heartfelt sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Stan, in his sleep at home on December 26, 2019, at the age of 73. He was always there for his wife and best friend, Sue. He was the caring and proud father of son Shane and daughter Chantal (Claude and grandkids, Mathieu and Felix). He is survived by his brother John (Janet) and sister Goldie. He was uncle to nephew, Kevin (Julia and sons, Milo and Clive) and niece, Allison (daughter, Ellison). Stan was a loyal friend to many and will be missed by all those he touched. A Celebration of Stan's life is planned for a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -