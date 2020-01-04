|
MARUSIC, STANLEY JOSEPH With heartfelt sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Stan, in his sleep at home on December 26, 2019, at the age of 73. He was always there for his wife and best friend, Sue. He was the caring and proud father of son Shane and daughter Chantal (Claude and grandkids, Mathieu and Felix). He is survived by his brother John (Janet) and sister Goldie. He was uncle to nephew, Kevin (Julia and sons, Milo and Clive) and niece, Allison (daughter, Ellison). Stan was a loyal friend to many and will be missed by all those he touched. A Celebration of Stan's life is planned for a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020