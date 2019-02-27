KMERA, Stanley Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019. Devoted partner to Keiko, loving dad to Jennifer (Matej) and beloved Gigi to grandchildren Oliver and Ella. Cherished by his two sisters Helen and Mary (Frank), along with his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers John and Bill. A service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 1701 Bloor St. W., Toronto, at 11 a.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley KMERA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019