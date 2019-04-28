KNAP, Stanley Michael Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his wife Mary (2012). Loving father of Richard (Kit), Christine Foy (Jim), Gerry (Sue) and Greg (Lisa). Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist, 903 Giffard Street, Whitby, on May 7th at 11 a.m. Cremation with interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. All are invited to continue the Celebration of Life at St. John the Evangelist Church Hall following the interment. If desired, donations in Stanley's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019