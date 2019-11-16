NEWMARCH, STANLEY "STAN" Founder/Owner of Newmarch Mechanical-Stouffville, Ski Instructor-Georgian Peaks, World Traveller-ESL Teacher Asia, 8 Gold Medals-Master Race Canada, One of "Dick's Boys"- YMCA Water Polo, Licenced Cessna Air Pilot for many years. After a lengthy illness, Stan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Chartwell Woodhaven, Markham. Stan was the beloved husband of Elva of 65 years. Loving father to Wayne and his wife Melodie, Gail and Jamie, Glen and Liz. Dear Grandfather of Andrea and her husband John, Courtney and her husband Andrew, Samantha, and Great-Grandfather of Anita, Cara, Ella, and Kolton. Stan will be fondly remembered by his extended family, and the friends he made through his many community involvements over the years. A Memorial Service will take place at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville (905- 642-2855) on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Donations to a Charity of your Choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019