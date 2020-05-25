NOWICKI, STANLEY Analyst with Lakefield Research. An old-time gentleman, prospector and avid outdoorsman, he was also a member of the Rock and Fossil Club, Astronomy Club, Woodturner's Club and various local Pipe Bands. At his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in his 84th year. Stanley, beloved Husband of the late Florence (nee Fullerton). Loving and devoted Father of Lorna Nowicki-Prime (David) and Audrey Nowicki (Chris Kot). Cherished Grandfather of Trent and Lily Prime. Dear brother of Barbara Hudson (Alan, predeceased) and Victor Nowicki (Mary). Predeceased by his siblings Edward Bretta (Diane), Alexander Nowicki (Eileen) and Margaret Bennett. A Family Graveside Service will be held in Little Lake Cemetery. A Public Celebration of Stanley's Life will be held when permissible to do so, announced in the coming months. In his memory, donations to PRHC or Blood Services Canada would be appreciated by his family. Special thanks to his caring and conscientious Health Care Team. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandpark funeralcentre.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.