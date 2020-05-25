STANLEY NOWICKI
NOWICKI, STANLEY Analyst with Lakefield Research. An old-time gentleman, prospector and avid outdoorsman, he was also a member of the Rock and Fossil Club, Astronomy Club, Woodturner's Club and various local Pipe Bands. At his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in his 84th year. Stanley, beloved Husband of the late Florence (nee Fullerton). Loving and devoted Father of Lorna Nowicki-Prime (David) and Audrey Nowicki (Chris Kot). Cherished Grandfather of Trent and Lily Prime. Dear brother of Barbara Hudson (Alan, predeceased) and Victor Nowicki (Mary). Predeceased by his siblings Edward Bretta (Diane), Alexander Nowicki (Eileen) and Margaret Bennett. A Family Graveside Service will be held in Little Lake Cemetery. A Public Celebration of Stanley's Life will be held when permissible to do so, announced in the coming months. In his memory, donations to PRHC or Blood Services Canada would be appreciated by his family. Special thanks to his caring and conscientious Health Care Team. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandpark funeralcentre.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 24, 2020
I first met Stan through the KRFC many years ago . He was one of those few people who always had time to listen or to share one of his prospecting stories from his days on the upper Temiskaming when looking for precious metals. He was the last of a breed of rugged adventurists and will be missed by all who knew him. I hope to see you again Stan on that next great field trip.
Steve Wesley
Friend
May 23, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Macdonald Macdonald
May 23, 2020
My partner Karen and I bought Stanleys beloved sailboat - Pleiades from him a number of years ago. We also know him from the Peterborough Astronomical Association. Stanley was a wonderful man and we are sure his family will miss him. Geoff Porter & Karen Monahan.
Geoff Porter
Acquaintance
