TEASDALE, Stanley "Stan" Ross Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Site, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 50 years to Judy (nee Reid). Loving father and mentor to Jeff (Liliana) and Chris (Shandy). Cherished grandfather and tormentor of Kaelie, Daniel and Matthew. He will be sorely missed by his brother Worden, his nieces Karen McLellan (Alan and Sarah) and Brittney. He will not be missed by the tax avoiders he caught in 35-years with Revenue Canada. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019