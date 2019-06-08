Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY RUSSELL GREGG. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

GREGG, STANLEY RUSSELL January 21, 1926 - June 2, 2019 Of Toronto passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital, at the age of 93 (or as Stan would say "39"). A consummate gentleman with endless kindness and consideration. Dedicated son of Montigue John Gregg (Oxford, UK) and Hazel Caroline (nee Agnew) (Acton). Cherished husband of Dorothy (nee Chantler) for nearly 71 years. Beloved father of Brenda (James Murray) (Barrie) and Steven (Peggy) (Niagara-on-the-Lake). Proud grandfather of Matthew (Ottawa), Tyler (Calgary), Stevie (St. Catharines) and Jonathan (Toronto). Dear brother to Bernice and Grenville. Predeceased by siblings Vernon, Ernest, Victor, Eleanor and Allan. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Stan's early love of big band and jazz music saw him play both clarinet and saxophone in Band Shell performances in Toronto. Stan was a longtime employee of Norgraphics (Northern Miner Press) in Toronto. He spent most of his career as a Graphic Consultant and was known as a perfectionist in printed media, including many Annual Reports for major Canadian Corporations. Stan loved to spend time with his family as well as listening to his favourite Jazz music. Later in life, Stan's artistic side emerged in both wood carvings and stained-glass masterpieces. Stan, Dad, Papa, "Nats" you will be forever remembered and sadly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 2 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), with Visitation an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Judy Dan Research & Treatment Centre (



GREGG, STANLEY RUSSELL January 21, 1926 - June 2, 2019 Of Toronto passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital, at the age of 93 (or as Stan would say "39"). A consummate gentleman with endless kindness and consideration. Dedicated son of Montigue John Gregg (Oxford, UK) and Hazel Caroline (nee Agnew) (Acton). Cherished husband of Dorothy (nee Chantler) for nearly 71 years. Beloved father of Brenda (James Murray) (Barrie) and Steven (Peggy) (Niagara-on-the-Lake). Proud grandfather of Matthew (Ottawa), Tyler (Calgary), Stevie (St. Catharines) and Jonathan (Toronto). Dear brother to Bernice and Grenville. Predeceased by siblings Vernon, Ernest, Victor, Eleanor and Allan. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Stan's early love of big band and jazz music saw him play both clarinet and saxophone in Band Shell performances in Toronto. Stan was a longtime employee of Norgraphics (Northern Miner Press) in Toronto. He spent most of his career as a Graphic Consultant and was known as a perfectionist in printed media, including many Annual Reports for major Canadian Corporations. Stan loved to spend time with his family as well as listening to his favourite Jazz music. Later in life, Stan's artistic side emerged in both wood carvings and stained-glass masterpieces. Stan, Dad, Papa, "Nats" you will be forever remembered and sadly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 2 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), with Visitation an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Judy Dan Research & Treatment Centre ( ontariowoundcare.com ), North York General Hospital – Branson Site, 555 Finch Ave. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario M2R 1N5 (416) 223-6600. Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close