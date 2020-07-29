TEGGART, STANLEY Stanley Teggart, formerly of Ballantrae and Nestleton, passed away peacefully, at Hanover & District Hospital, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in his 88th year. Stan enjoyed a distinguished career in law enforcement and correctional services. Beloved husband of Debbie McCaslin-Teggart. Loving father of Garry (Donna), Kelly Teggart (Tom Hirschler), and father-in-law of Laura Teggart. Stan will be dearly missed by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of John (Marg) Teggart and brother-in-law of Joan Teggart. Stan was predeceased by his son Bryan (2013) and brothers Moe, Tom, and William. Private services will be held with inurnment to follow in Durham Cemetery. Donations to the Hanover & District Hospital Foundation or Ontario SPCA would be appreciated. www.rhodyfamily.com