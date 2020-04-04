|
ZUK, Stanley Peacefully passed away at Trillium Health Centre on March 27, 2020. Stanley was predeceased by his loving wife Jean, of 72 years, his brother John and sister Noreen. Stanley is survived by his brother-in-law Merle Laing, sisters-in-law, Mary Laing, Leslie Nemez and Sharon Zahorodny. Stanley will be sadly missed by his many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Stanley's commitment to his wife Jean is the way he lived his life. He had many successes and accomplishments in business and community through his lifetime. Stanley continued to stay active as the longest active member (62 years) of the Lakeshore Lions Club and on the executive of the Ontario Racquet Club. A private burial has taken place at Park Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place in the coming months at Ridley Funeral Home, 416-259-3705. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020