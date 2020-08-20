LOJOWSKYJ, STEFAN Stefan Lojowskyj, beloved patriarch, died peacefully at his home in Stouffville, Ontario on August 18, 2020. Born in Ukraine on May 9, 1925, Stefan lived in many cities before eventually settling in Toronto with his family in July 1959. Stefan quickly found a community within the walls of Redpath Sugar where his career spanned almost 30 years. During his retired years, Stefan engaged in numerous charitable initiatives and was an active member of his community at Wyndham Gardens. Whether travelling the world, visiting his local grocery store, or sharing a good meal - Stefan was happiest when engaging with people, be they family, friends or strangers. The family would like to thank Dr. Patterson, Dr. Rowe, the Bayshore Nurses and the many other caregivers who helped make this last year a little easier for Stefan. Stefan will be deeply missed by his family and friends around the world. Due to these pandemic times, the family will be holding a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stefan's name to Horse Rescue Ontario & Sanctuary at http://www. horserescueontario.org/
