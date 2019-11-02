WOLCZYK, STEFAN September 1925 - October 2019 Passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019, in his 95th year. He will be deeply missed by Deidre Barbara, his wife of 65 years. Beloved father of Michael (Donna), Andrew (Catherine) and the late Christopher (Diane). Proud grandfather of Stephen, Stephanie, David, Michael, Veronica, Amy, Ryan, Alexander, Eric and Sean. Stefan was an accomplished structural engineer and rose to become Vice President and Partner with Carruthers and Wallace, where he designed a number of landmark buildings in Toronto and other cities. Stefan overcame adversity in his native Poland, as a soldier in WWII, resuming his education in England after the war and immigrating to Canada. He was dedicated and generous to his family to ensure they had the support and opportunities that he himself missed in his early years. Special thanks to the staff at Silverthorn Care Community in Mississauga for their exceptional care during the past 3 months. Visitation will be held Monday, November 4th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by services and interment and will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family.

