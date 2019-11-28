ZIELINSKI, Stefan "Steve" Peacefully at home, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Steve, beloved husband of the late Joyce. Devoted father of Theresa and her husband David. Loving granddad to Gemma. Steve will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Celia and her husband Brian. Resting at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Friday from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church (Lawrence east of Victoria Park). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019