BURNS, STELLA ANN Of Toronto, Ontario. Lovingly known as Granny, passed peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, on March 19, 2020, in her 98th year, with loving daughter Terry watching over her. Born July 22, 1922, in Toronto. Predeceased by her husband, James Joseph, parents Ellen and James Hickey of Toronto, her son James John Burns Jr. and her siblings Monica Hickey, Marie Nix, James Hickey, Rita McCuish and Clare Nicole. With her beautiful voice, Granny sang her way through life's triumphs and challenges, part of the Clairlea Hockey Association in their early years, a member of Our Lady of Fatima Choir and working to provide love and support for her twelve children: Anne (Jack Trail), Patricia (Bill), Peggy (Richard Bowie), James (Maria), Theresa, Frances, John (Darla), Kenneth (Carol), Mary (Peter Egerton), Thomas (Carol), Joseph (Michelle) and Gerard. Lovingly remembered by her 36 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Her daughter Theresa (Terry) lovingly dedicated 22 years caring for Granny. The family extends their unending gratitude to Terry and all of the caregivers over the past few years. Thanks to the dedicated staff on the Palliative Care floor at Michael Garron Hospital. Cremation has occurred. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, donation details can be found at www.pauloconnor.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020