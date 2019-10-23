STELLA CZARNECKI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STELLA CZARNECKI.
Service Information
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1R 2Y8
(416)-751-7890
Obituary

CZARNECKI, STELLA Stella passed away peacefully last week after 91 wonderful years. As a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she showed us how to live life with empathy, humour and strength of character. Her companionship will be deeply missed, her love and affection with us forever. A celebration of Stella's life will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home at 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, between 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.