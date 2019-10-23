CZARNECKI, STELLA Stella passed away peacefully last week after 91 wonderful years. As a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she showed us how to live life with empathy, humour and strength of character. Her companionship will be deeply missed, her love and affection with us forever. A celebration of Stella's life will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home at 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, between 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019