Service Information
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON
L3R 5G1
(905)-305-8508
Obituary

FONTAINE, STELLA (nee HALL) Peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in her 104th year. Beloved wife of the late Lauder and dear mother of Laurence, Joan Switzer (Ross Scott) and Marilyn Crain. Loving grandmother of Lisa, Brent, Sarah, Stephanie, Julie, Jamie, and Jennifer. Wonderful G.G. of 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Thomas Hall of Midland and the late Samuel Hall and Caroline Blake. Born in Newtown, Newfoundland and longtime resident of Leaside and Unionville. Forever remembered for her kind, compassionate ways, her strong faith and her unselfish devotion to her family. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Philip's On-the-Hill Church (9400 Kennedy Rd., Markham, ON L6C 1N6) Saturday, September 21st, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. www.chapelridgefh.com

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019
