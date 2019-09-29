Stella Irene McLAUGHLIN

Obituary

McLAUGHLIN, Stella Irene (nee HOBSON) January 28, 1922 - August 28, 2019 Died peacefully in Scarborough, in her 98th year. Beloved wife and sage for 57 years to the late Robert McLaughlin. Loving mother of Stephen, David (Beverley) and Robin. Devoted nanny to Alexis (Hugues), Paige (Sterling), Erin (Ken) and Lindsay. Adored by her great-grandchildren Catherine, Samuel, Emma, Justin, Marieve and Elizabeth. Lifelong dog lover. A celebration of Stella's storied life will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E.), on Saturday, October 19th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, https://on.alz.to/site/Donation or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 29, 2019
