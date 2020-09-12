1/
STELLA KAPEC
KAPEC, STELLA (nee GRMEK) Passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Stella will be greatly missed by her loving son Michael and daughter-in-law Michele, Douglas Tylcoat and her nephew Eugene Wikarczuk, as well as her family in Croatia and many lifelong friends in Canada. Predeceased by her daughter Barbara, husband John and all her brothers and sisters. As per Stella's wishes, there will be no service or memorial. Please just remember her fondly in your heart. Many thanks to the caring staff at Scarborough General Hospital. An extremely heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful Nurses, PSWs, Doctors and staff at Fieldstone Commons Long Term Care for taking such excellent care of Stella these past two years. To every soul who ever cared for Stella, we thank you. We're blessed to think of you as our Family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
