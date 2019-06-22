STELLA O'ROURKE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STELLA O'ROURKE.
Service Information
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON
K0M 1N0
(705)-887-3130
Obituary

O'ROURKE, STELLA Stella O'Rourke (96) died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Fenelon Court in Fenelon Falls where she had been a resident for the past 6 months. Moving from the home she loved on Balsam Lake, Stella was comforted by the memories of the wonderful times she shared with her family. Predeceased by her husband Fred, sister Frances and nephew Doug. Stella will be missed by her daughter Debra (Paul Curley), granddaughter Shannon and nephew Greg. Over the years Stella was cared for by so many wonderful people for which she was very grateful. Most recently by the generous, hardworking and thoughtful staff at Fenelon Court. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Jardine Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.