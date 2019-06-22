O'ROURKE, STELLA Stella O'Rourke (96) died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Fenelon Court in Fenelon Falls where she had been a resident for the past 6 months. Moving from the home she loved on Balsam Lake, Stella was comforted by the memories of the wonderful times she shared with her family. Predeceased by her husband Fred, sister Frances and nephew Doug. Stella will be missed by her daughter Debra (Paul Curley), granddaughter Shannon and nephew Greg. Over the years Stella was cared for by so many wonderful people for which she was very grateful. Most recently by the generous, hardworking and thoughtful staff at Fenelon Court. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Jardine Funeral Home.

