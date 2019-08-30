RAYMOND, STELLA (nee STEVENS) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, on August 21, 2019, she was 86. She was known to her friends as Mama Rosa. You would always find her at the centre of the party, or first at the card table, or even at the ball diamond playing pick-up with the gang. Stella is survived by her brother Nick (Carol), daughter Debi, sons John (Maria), Michael (Gail), grandsons Keith (Jen), Paul, nephews Michael (Ann), David (Bonney) and niece Ruthann. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is to follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 30, 2019