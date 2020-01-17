|
RUSSELL, Stella (nee KOLODY) April 5, 1922 – January 9, 2020 Stella passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was predeceased by husband John Russell, Sr. or "Big John", as everyone knew him. She is survived by son, John Russell, Jr. (Donna) and daughter, Susan Russell-McLuckie (Bill). Loving grandmother of Mike (Ashleigh), Melodie (Michael) and Jodi. Great-grandchildren, Shayla (Danny), Tyler (Alyssa), Oscar, Charlotte, Zoe, Levon, Madeline and Ben, and Great-great-grandson, Kingsley. Stella was an incredible woman. Her beautiful smile always lit up the room! As per Stella's wishes, no formal service will be held. Instead, a Drop-in Celebration Wake will be held Sunday, January 26th, 1-4 p.m., at Susan and Bill's home, 19632 Warden Ave., Queensville, ON. Our heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful staff at The Willows Nursing Home in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020