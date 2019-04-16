Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella T. CORFIELD. View Sign

CORFIELD, Stella T. (nee SMITH) Affectionately called Teddy for all the great hugs she gave Passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019, in her 97th year. Predeceased by 7 siblings. Born in Saskatchewan, Teddy moved to Toronto after joining the RCAF during WWII. She earned the rank of Sergeant working at No. 1 Equipment Depot. After the war she raised a family, ran a home day care and worked as an Avon Representative. Teddy was as an Outdoor Education leader at Forest Valley for many years where she met and kept many lifelong friends. She later worked at LS Beatty HS and Yorkdale SS as an Educational Assistant, before retiring. An avid Blue Jays fan, she attended many games, first at the CNE (even in the snow) then at the Dome. Teddy was thrilled when they won two consecutive World Series. She loved to travel with family and friends, enjoyed music and dancing. Teddy is survived by 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Elm Grove Living Centre for the care provided over the past year, especially to Georgia and Stennett who truly appreciated her sense of humour. Thanks to Betty K. who was a wonderful companion during Teddy's stay at the Centre. Cremation has already taken place. At Teddy's request there will be no service.

CORFIELD, Stella T. (nee SMITH) Affectionately called Teddy for all the great hugs she gave Passed away peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019, in her 97th year. Predeceased by 7 siblings. Born in Saskatchewan, Teddy moved to Toronto after joining the RCAF during WWII. She earned the rank of Sergeant working at No. 1 Equipment Depot. After the war she raised a family, ran a home day care and worked as an Avon Representative. Teddy was as an Outdoor Education leader at Forest Valley for many years where she met and kept many lifelong friends. She later worked at LS Beatty HS and Yorkdale SS as an Educational Assistant, before retiring. An avid Blue Jays fan, she attended many games, first at the CNE (even in the snow) then at the Dome. Teddy was thrilled when they won two consecutive World Series. She loved to travel with family and friends, enjoyed music and dancing. Teddy is survived by 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Elm Grove Living Centre for the care provided over the past year, especially to Georgia and Stennett who truly appreciated her sense of humour. Thanks to Betty K. who was a wonderful companion during Teddy's stay at the Centre. Cremation has already taken place. At Teddy's request there will be no service. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close