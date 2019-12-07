Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STELLA VERA KOROS. View Sign Obituary

KOROS, STELLA VERA (nee ZELINSKY) April 24, 1932 (Toronto) - December 2, 2019 (Ottawa) After a lengthy and valiant struggle, from complications of diabetes. Predeceased in 2008 by her loving husband John. They married in 1955, always supported each other in their respective careers, she as an educator and he as a C.A. They were an example of devotion to each other, their children, extended family, friends, and community throughout their lives. Born to immigrants from Ukraine (Buchach, Ternopil) who fled just prior to the Holomodor, Stella came of age quickly in depression and wartime Toronto, a loving and supportive daughter of her seamstress mother and shopkeeper father, her only childhood indulgence the diversion of rationed tins of salmon to the store's cat. Following the example of her sister, she was a diligent student, securing admission to the University of Toronto (B.H.Sc., 1953), then forging lifelong friendships with colleagues at Thistletown Collegiate. Stella proudly supported the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) and women's empowerment through education. Determined to ensure students' success, she earned a B.Ed. (University of Ottawa, 1981) followed by 8 years in special education with the Ottawa-Carleton Board. After retirement she briefly pursued her interest in family and community as a real estate agent. Upon moving to Ottawa (Kanata) in 1973, Stella built on her efforts in the 1960s to found community schools rooted in the teachings of Alfred Adler and Rudolf Dreikurs, culminating in her founding of the Kanata Montessori School in 1974. Later, with John, she was active in the Family Enrichment Association of Ottawa West, the Kanata-March Horticultural Society, the Kanata Sailing Club, and Kanata Theatre. Throughout her life Stella wrote poetry, played piano, and sang; she was a seamstress, an avid gardener, a wonderful chef, and a gracious host. Survived by her sons Michael (Lucia Dolcetti) of Ottawa and Paul (Johanna Read) of Vancouver; her dear grandchildren Marie and Nicholas; her dear sister Theo Tytaneck and nephew Robert (Peggy) of St. Catharines. Predeceased by her parents Mary (nee Vaslowska) and Nicholas Zelinsky. The family wishes to acknowledge with deep gratitude Stella's excellent care, especially the personal support workers, nurses, and Dr Levine, at The Glebe Centre long term care facility. You are all heroes. No visitation. Cremation. Tubman Funeral Homes, Westboro, Ottawa. Interment at Prospect Cemetery, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CFUW, The Glebe Centre, or your local library would be meaningful to her and the family. A memorial may be held in the new year. For details, please contact

