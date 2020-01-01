STELLA VERRI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STELLA VERRI.
Service Information
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON
L6H 7A8
(905)-257-1100
Obituary

VERRI, STELLA (nee DiMUCCIO) Peacefully, on December 30, 2019, beloved wife of Ralph (Raffaele) Verri, cherished Mom of Frank (Patti) and Angie (Walter Filipowich). Adored Nonna of Kristopher Verri (Eleni), Stephanie (Alexander Chadgimichaelidis), Matthew Filipowich (Emily) and Mark Filipowich. Visitation Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville on January 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Chapel Service followed by entombment at Glen Oaks January 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. For full obituary, please visit www.arbormemorial.ca/en/glenoaks
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.