VERRI, STELLA (nee DiMUCCIO) Peacefully, on December 30, 2019, beloved wife of Ralph (Raffaele) Verri, cherished Mom of Frank (Patti) and Angie (Walter Filipowich). Adored Nonna of Kristopher Verri (Eleni), Stephanie (Alexander Chadgimichaelidis), Matthew Filipowich (Emily) and Mark Filipowich. Visitation Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville on January 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Chapel Service followed by entombment at Glen Oaks January 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. For full obituary, please visit www.arbormemorial.ca/en/glenoaks
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020