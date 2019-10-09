WALGATE, Stella March 2, 1919 - October 4, 2019 Born in Port Arthur, Ontario, March 2, 1919, resident of Toronto since age 16, died peacefully at her own apartment in Toronto on October 4, 2019 of old age. Much beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother. Survived by her daughter Joan Haukaas (Harvey Haukaas) of Ashland, Wisconsin, and by her daughter Wendy Walgate (Duncan Glaholt) of Toronto. Predeceased by her husband Charles Walgate. Lover of country music, creator of the best, most memorable Easter and Christmas feasts ever. A strong, hard working and independent-minded woman her entire life. Visitation at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (south of Eglinton, north of St. Clair Ave., 416-485-5572) on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m., interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations to Link Toronto www.linktoronto.org would be appreciated. For more information please visit www.etouch.ca. Rest in peace Stella
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019